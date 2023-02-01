FIR registered against 3 for giant wheel mishap

Mandya: A FIR has been filed against two officials including the owner of the giant wheel in connection with the case of a 14-year- old girl injured at the giant wheel . It is said that Bengaluru- based girl Srividya (14) getting caught in her hair while playing on the giant wheel and was ripped off along with her skin. A FIR has been registered at the Srirangapatna police station against Ramesh, the owner of the giant wheel, the executive officer (EO) of the Sriranganathswamy temple, and the chief officer of Srirangapatna town municipal council. The accident took place on Saturday night in the grounds of the Sriranganath temple in Srirangapatna, Mandya. The girl is now in a critical condition and is being treated at a private hospital in Mysuru. Sri Rangapatna police have registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the girl's relative Pooja on Sunday.

Ranganath Jatrotsava was held in Ranganath Temple as part of Rathasaptami. Ramesh had organised giant wheel in the temple grounds for the festival. He did not get any permission from the temple or the municipality to install the giant wheel in the grounds. A case under IPC section 337 has also been filed against the EO of the temple and the municipal chief for negligence without taking any action against the owner who installed the giant wheel in the fairgrounds without taking any precautionary measures.

The reason for this accident is that the owner of giant wheel, Ramesh, did not organize suitable technical persons and did not give proper instructions to the workers there. She requested that a proper investigation should be conducted and appropriate action should be taken against the temple executive officers and the municipal head officers who have been negligent in discharging their official duty and to provide justice to injured.