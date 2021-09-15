Fire breaks out in Bengaluru hotel, six rescued

Bengaluru: Fire broke out in Ajantha Trinity Inn here late on Monday night sending the people in the Central Business District (CBD) into panic. Six persons who were stuck in the four storied building were rescued by the Fire and Emergency officials, while one more person managed to climb down from the second floor of the building on his own. The hotel is located in Trinity Circle on MG Road. The commuters on the road noticed smoke billowing from the hotel at around 11.15 pm.



The Fire control room received a call around 11.22 pm, three fire tenders from Mayo Hall station, High Grounds and Dairy Circle rushed to the spot. The officials first rescued two persons stuck on the second floor, four who had climbed the terrace. Halasur police have registered a case and launched investigation.

A senior fire officer said, "When we rushed to the spot we noticed fire in the parking lot on the ground floor spreading to a few rooms and the reception area on the same floor. While one team doused the fire caught by two vehicles in the parking lot, another rescued six persons. We suspect that the fire first broke out in an SUV (Mahindra Bolero) before it spread to the building and an autorickshaw." The wires on the ground floor were also burnt indicating that there was a short circuit in the wiring of the entire building. The smoke spread to all the four floors including ground floor. The furniture and other valuables in the ground floor were gutted, the officer added.

Two of the six rescued persons were taken to hospital in a Hoysala patrolling vehicle as they ustained minor injuries on their hands as they tried to break the window glass in a bid to escape from the fire, a police officer from Halasuru police station said. The fire was completely doused by 1.15 am. Seven persons in the hotel include customers and hotel staff. According to the manager, Sudharshan, the hotel had guests in only one room. They had no booking from September 1. The guests had reportedly come from Mysuru, they reached the hotel around 10.15 pm in their Bolero and parked it in the parking lot and checked into the room.