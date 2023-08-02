First argument on Codvaland autonomy at Karnataka HC on Thursday

Bengaluru: Well known Economist, senior statesman and a legal luminary Dr Subramanium Swami will argue at the High Court on the issue of giving Codavaland (Kodagu) an autonomous status on Thursday. This will be a landmark argument as Dr Subramanium Swami is the first proponent of the autonomy for Codavaland. The argument will take place in the double bench of the High Court in front of CJI Justice Prasanna Narvane and Justice Kamal

The Writ Petition (PIL) bearing No.7769/2023 was filed by main petitioner Dr Subramanian Swamy before Hon'ble High Court of Karnataka seeking a Commission to ascertain the long pending legitimate demand of Codavaland Geo-Political Autonomy put forth by Codava National Council, in which CNC represented by its Chairman N U Nachappa Codava as petitioner No-2, Union Law Ministry, Union Home Ministry and State of Karnataka made as Respondants ie R- 1, R-2 and R-3 respectively.

On 17 April 2023, the HC issued notice to all the three Respondents to give a reply statement within 8 Weeks time and posted for hearing on 14 June 2023.

The Codava National Council (CNC) has renewed its claim to establish a Codava autonomous region on lines of the Gorkhaland, Telangana and Jharkhand. The memorandum presented to the President, Prime Minister, Union Home minister and Karnataka governor the CNC has identified former ‘C’ type states like Bilaspur and Chotanagpur in Chattisgarh, Telangana in Andhra Pradesh that have been elevated as independent states.

According to CNC president NU Nachappa Codava “Kodagu was also a ‘C’ type state between 1953 to 1954. Just like the Gorkha Land Kodagu was also inhabited by warriors race with similar socio-political environment. There is a provision in the 6th schedule of the Constitution in the article 2 and 3 that has been cited in the formation of the Gorkha land. The CNC appeals to the government of India, president, prime minister and home minister and governor of Karnataka to consider using the same occasion of formation of Gorkha land to accord autonomy to Kodagu as Codava land”.

“There is not much difference between the socio-political and economic condition of Gorkha Land in West Bengal and Kodagu, If the State of West Bengal exploited Gorkhas and their territory throughout in all aspects, the State of Karnataka has exploited Kodagu and Codava Tribes throughout after the status of ‘C’ type state was withdrawn. Codavas still feel that State of Karnataka considers Kodagu as a conquered territory, Codava tribes to be their slavish subjects and has been in the process of de-populating Codava tribes and re - populate with outside vote banks, Outside Money bags and big Business tycoons, deal Makers, Fixers, Negotiators, Developers, Realtors and Underworld Dons with a solitary intention of expanding their internal – colonialism and has attempted to weaken Codava tribalism totally” points out the memorandum.

*Codavas have been fighting for autonomous hill council or region for the last 33 years

*Pandiyanda Belliappa former MLA had taken up this issue with the country re-organisation committee as early as 1950.

*Codavas have been using only Gandhian techniques to attain autonomy while the Gorkhas had taken up arms in the leadership of Subhash Gishing in 1980s