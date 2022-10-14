First Case Under Anti-Conversion Law Registered In Karnataka

The state police have filed the first case under the Karnataka Protection of Freedom of Religion Act, better known as the anti-conversion law, was announced on September 30 of this year. In accordance with Section 5 of the Act, Yeshwantpur police filed a FIR on October 13 and detained Syed Mueen, a resident of BK Nagar in northern Bengaluru.



According to a police official, Mueen, who owns a chicken store, is suspected of luring and converting Khushboo to Islam with the promise of marriage. Khushboo is a girl of 18 years old.



The Khushboo family has been residing in Bengaluru for the past ten years; they are originally from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Surendra Yadav, her father, is a professional painter. Mother Gyantidevi looks after the home. The couple also has a son and two more daughters.

On October 5, a few hours after Khushboo disappeared, Gyantidevi reported Khushboo missing to the police. Gyantidevi believed Mueen, who had been courting Khushboo for the last six months, and her daughter had eloped. This complaint made no mention of a change in religion.

Khushboo was reported missing, and police immediately began their search. Three days later, on October 8, Khushboo returned and told her family that she had converted to Islam. Khushboo refused to listen to Gyantidevi and her husband's attempts to reason with her.

On October 13, Gyantidevi complained to the police once more, this time for forced conversion. The police used Section 5 of the new Act after taking notice of the new complaint.