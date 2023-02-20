First, Surjewala set right squabbles within Cong, says CM Bommai

Hubballi: Taking a dig at Randip Singh Surjewala, an AICC General Secretary and In-Charge of Karnataka Affairs, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai sought to know what Surjewala knows about Karnataka. First, let him set right the squabbles within the Congress Party and then comment on the State.

Commenting on Surjewala's comment that hell has been created by the Bommai-led BJP Government in the State, he told reporters here on Sunday that the people sent home the Congress Party from the hell they had created. This is the most irresponsible opposition party. Instead of showing the failures during their regime, they were making statements that would not have any bearing on the people.

Reacting to the statements comparing BJP leaders to demons and him to 'Bhasmasura', the CM said the people knew well who was a demon and who was a god. The people dumped the Congress Party that ruled the country for 70 years and showed them who are demons. There is an extensive list of demons in the Congress Party.

Answering the statement that intelligence is required while copying, Bommai said there is a lot of difference between them. They are trying to fool the people by showing the sky but the BJP leaders have explained the expenditure in detail. It was the Congress Party that has copied the BJP programs. "After we announced the 'Gruhini Shakti' scheme, the Congress Party announced 'Gruha Lakshmi'. So, the memory power of Surjewala is diminishing".

He said the government had constituted a committee with the chief secretary as its chairman for the implementation of the programs announced in the state budget for the year 2022-23 and accordingly, 90 percent of orders have been issued. Similarly, the same committee will continue the implementation of the promises made in the state budget FY 2023-24. Replying to a question on the Opposition Congress Party launching the 'flower on the ears' campaign, the CM said the Congress Party kept the flowers on the ears of people all these days and now it is the time for the electorate to do the same thing on that party. The flowers will be there on the ears of the Congress leaders permanently and also after the election.

Answering Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's statement that it was possible to defeat the BJP if the opposition parties unite, Bommai said Nitish Kumar has changed his colors so many times and the people knew well. There was no point in replying to chameleon-like individuals who change colors frequently.

When his attention was brought to the injustice meted out to North

ists by the Madhyama Academy, Bommai said he would take steps to provide suitable representation for N-K region scribes at the time of nominating the members to the academy.