Five arrested in major anti-drug crackdown in Mysuru

Mysuru Intensifying its drive against the growing menace of narcotics, the Mysuru City Crime Branch (CCB) along with Mandi Police carried out a major operation and arrested five persons in connection with drug peddling. Police said the crackdown is part of their larger mission to make Mysuru a drug-free city.

Officials registered three separate cases during the operation. In the first case, two accused – Mohammed Kareem and Nishad Pasha – were arrested. Kareem is a habitual offender with as many as five NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases already registered against him. Nishad Pasha too has a criminal background with five previous cases. Police seized 3.14 grams of MDMA synthetic drugs from their possession.

The action in Mysuru follows recent large-scale operations conducted by Maharashtra anti-narcotics teams in Karnataka, where huge quantities of drugs were seized. After those inter-state raids, Karnataka police have intensified their surveillance and operations at multiple locations across the state.

In the second case, police arrested Sanjay and Rajkumar and recovered 585 grams of ganja from them. A TVS bike used for transporting the narcotics was also seized. In the third case, Mohammed Afaaq, a resident of Rajiv Nagar, was taken into custody for his alleged involvement in the drug network operating in the city.

As part of its preventive measures, Mysuru police have launched a special helpline named ‘Vimukti’ to encourage public participation in fighting the drug menace. Citizens can report information related to drug sale, usage or transportation by calling 8277948080. Police have assured that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.

Senior officials said strict vigil is being maintained across the city, particularly around colleges, hostels and student-dominated areas. “Those found indulging in drug-related activities will face severe legal action. Our focus is not only on arrests but also on creating awareness and preventing youth from falling into addiction,” an officer said.

The anti-drug campaign is part of a larger state-wide initiative. In Bengaluru, CCB police recently seized synthetic drugs worth lakhs of rupees within 24 hours. Several foreign nationals, including African-origin residents staying illegally after visa expiry, were arrested for allegedly supplying drugs through the dark web and courier networks.

In coastal districts like Mangaluru, police have increased raids on private hostels and student accommodations to curb the spread of narcotics among youngsters. Similarly, in border districts such as Belagavi, Karnataka police are conducting joint operations with Maharashtra authorities to stop inter-state drug trafficking.

Mysuru police said operations will continue in the coming days and more arrests are likely as investigations progress. They appealed to parents, educational institutions and the general public to cooperate in the fight against drugs and help protect the younger generation from addiction.

With coordinated efforts and public support, officials expressed confidence that Mysuru can soon emerge as a model city in the war against narcotics.