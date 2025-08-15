Five held for forging property documents, Rs 20 lakh seized

Raichur: In a major crackdown on property fraud, police in Raichur district have arrested five individuals accused of creating fake documents to illegally acquire land and property. The accused were found in possession of ₹20 lakh in cash, allegedly obtained through fraudulent transactions.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohammad Javid, Akshay Kumar, Upendra Kumar, Neelakantha, and Anjaneya. According to police, the gang targeted vacant plots and unused land, forging ownership documents to sell them to unsuspecting buyers. The group also allegedly produced fake Aadhaar and PAN cards to make the fraudulent transactions appear legitimate, often using the names of fictitious property owners. The arrests were made in connection with six cases registered at Sadar Bazaar and Sirwar police stations. Police sources said the accused had been on the run for several months before being apprehended. Along with the cash, a Kia car reportedly purchased using proceeds from one of the illegal sales was seized.

Officials said one of the accused has been granted bail, while the remaining four have been remanded to judicial custody. Investigations are underway to identify other individuals, including government officials, who may have been involved in creating or approving the forged documents.

Police have urged citizens to verify property records thoroughly before making any purchases, warning that cases of land grabbing and document forgery have been on the rise in the district. Authorities also assured that strict legal action will be taken against those aiding or abetting such criminal activities.