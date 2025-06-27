Five tigers found dead in M M Hills sanctuary, poisoning suspected

Chamarajanagar/Bengaluru: In a deeply disturbing incident, a tigress and her four cubs were found dead under suspicious circumstances in the MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary’s Hugyam range in Karnataka. The carcasses, discovered on Wednesday in the Meenyam beat of the forest, have raised serious concerns about the safety of endangered wildlife in the state.

According to preliminary reports from forest officials, the mother and her cubs are suspected to have died due to poisoning. A cow carcass was also found in proximity to the site, further fuelling speculation that the tigers may have consumed poisoned bait.

The unnatural deaths have prompted swift action from the state government. Karnataka’s Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre expressed deep concern over the incident and has ordered a high-level investigation led by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF).

In a statement issued to the media, Minister Khandre said, “The government views this as a very serious matter. The deaths of five tigers, especially in a state known for its commitment to tiger conservation, is a grave loss.” He also directed the forest department to submit a detailed report within three days.

The government has instructed the investigating team to thoroughly examine the area, determine the cause of death through post-mortem examinations, and take criminal action if negligence or foul play—including poisoning or electrocution—is confirmed. Department sources added that disciplinary action would also be taken against any forest staff found to be negligent.

Karnataka is home to 563 tigers, the second-highest tiger population in India, and has long been seen as a model state for conservation under the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s Project Tiger initiative.

“The loss of five tigers in a single day in a state famed for its tiger protection efforts is a tragedy,” said Khandre, recalling the legacy of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who had initiated Project Tiger in 1973 to safeguard the species from extinction.Wildlife activists and environmentalists have also called for stricter surveillance in sensitive tiger habitats and prompt legal action to deter future incidents.Post-mortem results are awaited to confirm the exact cause of death.