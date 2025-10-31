Five years on, Mangaluru airport soars high

Mangaluru: Five years after Mangaluru International Airport (IXE) transitioned to private operation, it stands as a model for mid-sized airports in India—combining safety, sustainability, and digital innovation with record-breaking growth.

Since its commercial operation under Mangaluru International Airport Limited (MgIAL) began on October 31, 2020, passenger numbers have jumped 281% to 2.34 million annually.

The airport connects six Indian metros and seven international destinations with more than 50 daily flights. The integrated cargo terminal, inaugurated in May 2023, has handled 11,685 tonnes of freight so far, with exports of fresh produce to the Middle East.

Digitisation has transformed the travel experience. Automated parking, DigiYatra, self-service kiosks, and the Aviio platform have streamlined passenger movement and operational efficiency.

The airport has also invested heavily in safety infrastructure—recarpeting runways, introducing runway centreline lights, and installing advanced landing systems. A new security architecture featuring intrusion detection systems and bullet-resistant vehicles further strengthens its defences.

Recognised internationally, the airport received ACI’s “Best Airport at Arrivals Globally” award in 2024 and achieved Level 4 accreditation in customer experience. With sustainability and innovation at its core, Mangaluru International Airport is positioning itself as a regional hub that delivers world-class services to passengers and stakeholders alike.