Food Pod by WGSHA, a revolutionary initiative

Manipal: The Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA), a constituent college of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), launched a new concept -its Food Pod, on Wednesday. This pioneering initiative, spearheaded by WGSHA, sets a new standard in hospitality and culinary management education in India.

WGSHA, renowned for its pioneering strides in hospitality and culinary management education in the country, now adds another feather to its cap with the establishment of the Food Pod. Speaking at the inauguration, Chef K Thirugnanasambantham, Principal, WGSHA, emphasised the uniqueness of this initiative, highlighting WGSHA's pride in being the first college in the country to embark on such endeavours.

"This Food Pod is one of its kind in the country. It provides our students with a remarkable opportunity to learn the commercial aspects of operating a food establishment, thereby honing their skills in culinary and operational management.

In addition to our existing restaurants and cafes, this hands-on experience will enrich their educational journey." said Thirugnanasambntham.

MAHE is set to become the first university campus in the country to operate a food pod, setting a precedent in culinary education. The menu will predominantly feature local produce, emphasising empowerment and sustainability principles the idea of this revolutionary concept has been attributed to MAHE and the leadership team of ITC for providing this unique opportunity to WGSHA students. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the Food Pod is capable of catering to a variety of cuisines, including Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) offerings.

Vasanti R Pai, Trustee of MAHE Trust, inaugurated the Food Pod in the presence of Pro-Chancellor Dr H S Ballal, Vice Chancellor Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M D Venkatesh, and other officials from MAHE.

Speaking at the occasion, Pro-Chancellor Dr H S Ballal commended WGSHA for its forward-thinking approach and commitment to innovation. "The inauguration of the Food Pod marks a significant milestone for WGSHA and MAHE," stated Dr. Ballal. "This initiative not only enriches the learning experience of our students but also underscores our dedication to staying at the forefront of educational excellence."

Vice Chancellor Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M D Venkatesh emphasised the transformative impact of the Food Pod on the educational landscape. "The Food Pod represents a paradigm shift in culinary education," remarked Dr. Venkatesh. "It provides students with invaluable real-world experience while promoting sustainable practices and local empowerment."