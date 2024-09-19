Former home minister urges action against pro-Palestine banner

Shivamogga: A contentious issue has emerged in Shivamogga, after pro-Palestine plaques were installed at Hanagerekatte, a revered site shared by Hindus and Muslims, and at the market in Thirthahalli taluk. This provocative move has ignited outrage among Hindu organizations, with former Home Minister Aragha Gnanendra demanding swift and decisive action against those responsible.

The incident unfolded during Eid Milad celebrations, where a flex board with the message “We Stand With Palestine” was prominently displayed near the dargah of HangereKatte. This development has raised pressing concerns about the intentions behind such a move, particularly given the sensitive nature of the location, which attracts tens of thousands of devotees daily. Hangerekatte holds significant spiritual importance for both Hindus and Muslims, housing a dargah and a Bhutappa temple within the same compound. The site’s revered status has only amplified the controversy, with many questioning the motivations behind the pro-Palestine flex.

Araga Jnanendra, former Home Minister, has vehemently condemned the incident and called for a comprehensive investigation into the origins and background of the pro-Palestine flex. He emphasized the need to identify those behind the provocative move and has urged that the case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further probe. In response to the escalating tensions, police security has been deployed at Mangerekatte as a precautionary measure. The Shimoga authorities have also written to the Superintendent of Police (SP) regarding the incident, seeking guidance on how to navigate the sensitive situation.

This development comes amid heightened communal tensions in Karnataka, highlighting the need for vigilance and prompt action to maintain peace in the region. Recent incidents, including the Mangaluru cooker bomb blast and the Rameshwar Cafe blast, have underscored the importance of proactive measures to prevent communal violence.