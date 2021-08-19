Four People Detained For Celebratory Gunfire During The BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra In Karnataka

On Wednesday, the Karnataka police,detained four people who were found guilty in the connection for celebratory gunfire during the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra and a few bullets were fired at Yadgir.



Several videos were circulated on the social media which features former minister Babarao Chinchansur was seen posing with a rifle as BJP supporters danced to the beat of drums in video footage from the gathering. While, the yatra was led by Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba, the junior minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, and was intended to present the new Central ministers to the public.

A senior police officer stated that two of the four guns which were seized from the incidents are legal, while the other two guns are being verified. The other two guns are being checked out by the police department.

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra is taking place in 22 states and involving 39 government ministers. The rallies, which will take place around the country, are being staged in the wake of the Covid pandemic. However, in most places, safety practise is violated.

Meanwhile, the BJP decided to introduce four Karnataka central ministers. The four ministers include Union Minister of State for Social Justice Anekal Narayanaswamy, junior minister for Animal Husbandry L Murugan, junior agriculture minister Shohba Karandlaje, and junior minister for New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba. While Shobha Karandlaje organised the rally in Mandya, while Rajeev Chandrashekhar led the Yatra in Hubbali. A Narayanswami began his Yatra in Bengaluru, at the State BJP Headquarters. Bhagwant Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, was heading the yatra in Bidar and Yadgir.