Full-time Janata Darshan for the first time by CM Siddaramaiah; 20 counters and more than 100 officials

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold a Jana Spandana programme on November 27 from 9.30 am with the aspiration of providing on the spot solutions to the grievances of the public.

The Chief Minister's secretariat has made all the preparations and the Chief Minister's Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Rajneesh Goyal visited Home Office Krishna this evening and reviewed the final preparations.

A total of 20 counters have been set up to receive complaints and two counters have been set aside for people with special needs and senior citizens. Complaints received will be sorted department wise will be recorded in the software. After giving the acknowledgment letter to the applicants, the Chief Minister will hear the complaints and suggest solutions.

The Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister has already issued a circular directing all Government Secretaries / Heads of Departments to be present in person and Deputy Commissioners, Zilla Panchayat CEO's and Superintendents of Police and all District / Sub-Division / Taluk level officers to be present at the krishna.

Aadhaar card or ration card for identification of citizens attending Janata darshan is a must. It will be easy to find the status of the application which is documented.

All preparations are being made in the Chief Minister's Home Office Krishna for the last three days, drinking water, food, toilets and other facilities are being prepared for the citizens who come to submit their grievances.

