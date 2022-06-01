Furniture cluster will come up at Mangaluru this year: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Udupi: An international level furniture cluster that promises to provide ample employment opportunities to the youth will come up near Mangaluru. Work on the project would start this year itself, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating Enneole Hole Lift Irrigation project in Karkala taluk.

It has been decided to establish a green energy industrial hub in the coastal region. Approval for setting up a furniture hub would be given soon, Bommai said.

Textile park in Karkala

A tourism circuit connecting ancient Jain Masadis in Karkala and other tourist spots in the region would be developed. Beach and pilgrimage tourism would be taken up in a big way for development this year in the coastal region. A textile park would be set up in Karkala, Bommai said.

"Ministers of the coastal region have been instructed to ensure development of the districts in the region with modern facilities. Supplementary programmes in this regard have been formulated in the budget. Work on expansion of Karwar and Mangaluru ports has been taken up. Grants have been provided for developing 8 fishing harbours. Project to provide deep sea fishing boats has been implemented. These initiatives would boost the economy of the coastal region," Bommai said.

24 project proposals submitted to Centre

Lauding Prime Minister Modi as a statesman with a long-term vision for the nation, Bommai listed a slew of schemes like Ayushman Bharat, KisanSamman, Prime Minister's Awas Yojana as revolutionary. Funds have been provided for development of all the ports under the Sagar Mala project. Proposals for 24 projects with a total investment of Rs 2400 crore in this region have been submitted to the Union government, Bommai said.

The issue of deemed forest has been resolved and title deeds would be issued to farmers in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts by excluding 6,33,000 acres from the deemed forest category, Bommai said.

"Conception and completiin of the Enne Hole project within our term is a distinction of our government. The irrigation minister has proved his commitment for speedy implementation of irrigation projects, the revenue minister has taken revenue records to the doorstep of the people, the ministers in this region have toiled for the welfare of fishermen and weaker sections. Greater emphasis has been given for delivering social justice with a grant of Rs 28,000 crore for SC and ST welfare programmes, monthly pension for senior citizens, widows and physically challenged has been raised, 10 new chemotherapy centres and 60,000 cycle dialysis systems are being set up to improve health services for the poor, Bommai explained.