GAIL India Partners with Bengaluru Authorities to Launch Compressed Bio-Gas Plant

Bengaluru: GAIL (India) Limited has entered into a Tripartite Concession Agreement with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) to establish a Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant in Haralakunte Village, Bengaluru South Taluk. The agreement was signed on October 16 in the presence of Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister, Shri D.K. Shivakumar.

The project, to be set up on 18 acres of land provided by GBA on a permissive use basis, will process 300 tons of segregated municipal solid waste daily. This waste-to-energy plant is expected to generate 12.6 tons of CBG per day, while simultaneously producing around 22 tons of Fermented Organic Manure (FOM) daily, contributing to sustainable agriculture and promoting a circular economy.

The Concession Agreement, valid for 25 years from the commissioning date, ensures a long-term framework for collaboration between GAIL, GBA, and BSWML. The initiative aligns with the Government of India’s SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation) programme and the Swachh Bharat Mission, aiming to integrate clean energy solutions with effective solid waste management.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, officials highlighted that the project represents a significant step toward making Bengaluru a model for urban sustainability, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and converting waste into valuable resources. The plant will serve as a demonstration of how municipal solid waste can be transformed into renewable energy, contributing both to environmental protection and economic development.

The CBG produced will support fuel substitution in the transport sector, promoting cleaner energy alternatives, while the organic manure will enhance soil fertility and reduce dependence on chemical fertilizers. Through this initiative, Bengaluru is set to strengthen its position as a city embracing innovative and sustainable solutions for urban challenges.

With its integrated approach, the Haralakunte CBG plant exemplifies the potential of public-private partnerships in advancing green energy, sustainable urban management, and rural-urban linkages, while fostering technological innovation and environmental stewardship.