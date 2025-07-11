Gaming federation backs State’s regulatory proposal

Bengaluru: In a major move to curb the growing menace of unregulated online betting and gambling, the Karnataka government proposed the establishment of a dedicated Karnataka Online Gaming and Betting Regulatory Authority through a new legislation - The Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Commenting on decisive step Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation, said “A clear distinction between games of skill and chance, backed by progressive regulation, is essential to ensure consumer protection and foster responsible growth in the online gaming sector. Karnataka, home to the largest and most vibrant gaming ecosystem in the country, has taken a significant step forward by supporting the industry through a transparent and consultative approach.

As the oldest and largest industry federation, the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) has consistently advocated for balanced regulation rooted in user safety and responsible innovation.“ While we applaud the state government’s initiative, we also believe that state-level laws alone may not be sufficient to curb the growing menace of offshore gambling platforms, which operate beyond India’s jurisdiction, offer no consumer recourse and are emerging as one of the biggest national security threat.

Addressing this challenge requires a strong national framework that brings together all relevant stakeholders - to effectively regulate and monitor the ecosystem. Only through such a unified and coordinated approach can we ensure the long-term sustainability and integrity of India’s online gaming industry.”