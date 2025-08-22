Ganesha festival committees to give undertaking against use of PoP idols

Bengaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has announced that local bodies have been instructed to obtain a written undertaking from Ganesha festival committees, stating that they will not use Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols during public Ganesha celebrations before granting permission for setting up pandals.

Addressing a press conference at Vidhana Soudha, the minister said, “Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival we celebrate with devotion, but it should not turn harmful for aquatic life.

Therefore, I urge committees and the public not to buy POP idols but instead worship and immerse eco-friendly clay idols.”

Khandre highlighted that in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts, over 90% of idols used are clay idols.

“If it is possible in these three districts, why not in others? The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), district administrations, taluk offices and local bodies must spread awareness,” he said.

The minister explained that POP idols do not dissolve in water and release harmful chemicals.

The chemical paints, often containing heavy metals, dissolve in water and pose a severe threat to aquatic life.

Awareness campaigns and community role

Khandre further said that in Bengaluru and other towns, housing societies and associations should be persuaded to celebrate with clay idols. Schools and colleges should also create awareness among students about eco-friendly Ganesh idols.

On firecrackers during Ganesh processions, Khandre pointed out that the Supreme Court has already issued directions restricting the use of crackers that exceed 125 decibels, and permitting bursting only between 8 pm and 10 pm. “Everyone must follow these rules. Only eco-friendly green crackers should be used to avoid environmental damage,” he stressed.