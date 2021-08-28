Gang-rape case: Victim reluctant to give info, wants to go home

Mysuru: The MBA student gang-rape probe hit a major hurdle on Friday as the victim did not give any useful information about the identity of the culprits. The woman who was discharged from the hospital wanted to go home in Mumbai and was not interested in the investigation into the case.

The incident that happened on Wednesday at Chamunid Hills near Mysuru shocked the country and the opposition Congress called for resignation of Bommai government.

The victim and her boyfriend had been admitted to hospital. The boy gave the details about the incident but they were not much helpful for police in their investigation. The victim's reluctance to give information was said to be hampering the police probe.

A woman police officer who spoke with the victim did not get any clues either. Neither did she file a formal complaint with police and wants to go back home.

The police formed six teams to nab the culprits under the leadership of DCP Pradeep Reddy Gunti. On Thursday, Pratap Reddy told reporters that the case was a challenge to them.

In the absence of any clues, the police teams checked the CCTV footages at liquor shops, bars and other places near Chamundi Hills. They also checked phone calls made from the area but the task of zeroing in on the culprits proved to be a herculean task as hundreds of calls were made from that location from 6 pm to 11 pm on the day of the gang-rape incident.

The four suspects in the case are said to be engineering students who absented themselves from the examination held on Wednesday. Fearing that their absence from the exam would nail them, they are said have fled to their native places. According to sources, three of the suspects are from Kerala and one is from Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, rattled by the incident, Mysore University issued a circular on Thursday banning the entry of public into Kukkaralli lake after 6.30 pm. The university also prohibited girls from strolling or sitting alone on the university premises after 6.30 pm. The university has tightened the security in the campus from 6 am to 9 pm. DGP Praveen Sood told reporters that the police collected scientific and technical proof in the gang-rape case and the culprits would be nabbed soon.