GBA targets top performance in Swachh Survekshan 2026

Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao of the Greater Bengaluru Authority has instructed officials from all five city corporations to work diligently and aim for excellent results in the ongoing Swachh Survekshan campaign.

During a review meeting at the GBA headquarters, Rao explained that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, conducts this annual cleanliness assessment. He emphasised the importance of strong coordination among the corporations to ensure the Greater Bengaluru Authority achieves a high score in the current edition.

Rao directed that large-scale cleanliness operations should be carried out across all five city corporations. Footpaths must be regularly washed using water jetting machines, and grass favours should be placed around trees and plants along pedestrian pathways. All sanitation workers should be provided with proper uniforms and necessary safety equipment. Awareness programs must also be organised in each corporation to educate residents about the Swachh Survekshan campaign and encourage their participation.

Officials were further asked to arrange meetings with star hotels, hotel and restaurant associations, and residents’ welfare groups across the five corporations to spread awareness and build support.

Cleaning activities should be constantly maintained in market areas.

Significant upgrades to the solid waste management system were highlighted, with a focus on completely eliminating garbage black spots and ensuring smooth door-to-door waste collection. Each corporation was instructed to prepare a detailed action plan addressing these priorities.

Chief Executive Officer of Solid Waste Management, Kareegowda, informed that nodal officers would be appointed by the five city corporations and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board to oversee the campaign.

The Solid Waste Management Department has already developed several targeted programs to help achieve high scores. All complaints registered through the Swachh Survekshan software must be addressed immediately by the respective corporations.

The survey carries a total of 12,500 points, with 1,000 points each allocated for categories such as ODF/ODF Plus/ODF Plus Plus/Water Plus and garbage-free status, while the remaining 10,500 points depend on citizen feedback and on-ground verification. The GBA aims to perform strongly in every section.

Additional efforts are underway to maintain cleanliness in all public toilets managed by the GBA. Ten Kasa-kiosks for waste collection have already been installed, with plans to set up another 60 soon.

The meeting was attended by city corporation commissioners Ramesh D S, Pommala Sunil Kumar, Ramesh K N, and Dr. Rajendra K V, along with Additional Commissioner Daljit Kumar, chief engineers, and senior officials from various departments.