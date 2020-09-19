Gem studded golden throne from Mysuru Palace being readied

Mysuru: With Dasara nearly a month away, erstwhile royal family of Mysuru has geared up with hectic preparations for their private traditional celebrations at Mysuru Palace.

As part of preparations, the more than 800-year old historical gem studded golden throne weighing 280kg was shifted from the strong room of Mysuru Palace board. It was assembled and kept at the Darbar hall of Mysuru Palace on Friday, for the private darbar which will be held symbolically as part of royal family's traditions during their private Dasara celebrations.

Golden throne was dismantled after Dasara last year and kept in the strong room of Mysuru Palace Board. It was removed from the strong room amidst tight security in the presence of Rajamatha Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Palace board deputy director T S Subramanya, Palace security force and ACP H M Chandrashekar. And it was later assembled at the Darbar hall of Mysuru Palace.Ganapathi 'homa' and Chamundeswari 'pooja' were performed by Palace priests at Mysore Palace, before the golden throne was assembled.

The entry for tourists to Mysuru Palace was restricted from 10am and 1pm on Friday when the golden throne was assembled. Mysuru Palace will come alive and a slice of bygone royal era will unfold as Yadu Vamshi scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, Sri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar attired in traditional royal robe, perfectly blended with antique traditional jewels from royal treasury, will ascend the golden throne at the darbar hall of Mysuru Palace, and hold private darbar on first nine days during Dasara.

On the first day of Dasara on October 17, the private darbar will be held once in the morning at around 10.30am and in the evening between 7pm to 7.30pm. Private darbar will be held every evening between 7pm and 7.30pm on rest of the days till October 25. Entry to 'darbar' will be restricted to members of royal family of Mysuru although there will be some select invitees.





A lion faced mask (Praana Prathishtaapana) will be attached to the golden throne on first day of Dasara on October 17, and it will be removed (visarjane) after the private darbar on the ninth day on October 25.



Golden throne will be dismantled again after Dasara festivities and kept in strong room of Mysuru Palace board again until Dasara next year.

Royal family will host special poojas as part of their tradition inside the palace on all the 10 days of Dasara. On October 25, Sri Yaduveer will participate in Ayudapooja. On October 26, on Vijayadashami, he will hold 'vajramushti kaalaga' (wrestling symbolically) and 'vijaya yathre'- a small procession symbolically in the silver chariot from Mysuru Palace to the temple of Goddess Bhuvaneswari Mysuru Palace premises and offer 'Shami pooja' there, which will culminate on the 10-day private Dasara festivities of erstwhile royal family as per their traditions.