Girls urge Udipi admin to allow them to wear hijab

Udupi: Muslim girls from Government PU College, and Bhandarkar's College, both in Kundapur, on Saturday petitioned Udupi Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu, urging him to allow them to wear headscarves in classrooms.

Students noted in their appeal that they began wearing headscarves at the start of the academic year and used a portion of their uniform as a headscarf to adhere to their religious tradition.

"Now, the abrupt ban on headscarves has made it difficult for them to pursue their education. With examinations just two months away, this ban on headscarves has thrown our lives into disarray," they said in the petition.