Global companies keen to invest in Tier II & III cities: Dr Narayan

Mysuru: The State Minister of Higher Education Dr CN Ashwath Narayan inaugurated 'The Big Tech Show' on Monday, under the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) beyond Bangalore campaign in Mysore.



The state ranks first in information technology, trading and exports. Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said that Mysore, Mangalore and Hubli-Dharwad are the best cities to expand and empower the industry. He was speaking after inaugurating 'The Big Tech Show' on Monday organized by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) Beyond Bangalore campaign in the city.

Global companies are keen to invest in the state's second and third tier cities. The state government is committed to providing essential facilities including infrastructure, said Dr Ashwath Narayan.

For technology services to be made available to everyone in the state, enterprises must be established elsewhere in the state. Thus, 20 percent subsidy is provided for the establishment of Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) units. Ashwath Narayan said, "Rs 600 crore has been earmarked for engineering research and development."

IT and BT jobs should be available in all cities as the digital revolution in banking. This is why the Land Acquisition Act and the Agricultural Amendment Act have been enacted. About 50 percent of agriculture-based enterprises are in the state. Farmers and talented students will take advantage of this technology-based business expansion. The education system is being improved to complement the industry, he said.

He says, "Mysuru has a legacy of innovation. The Big Tech Show showcases the city's talent, provide a platform for collaboration and increase business opportunities. Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has catapulted the city into a tech hub. It is a matter of pride that Mysuru is the first non-capital city to have an STPI in the country. STPI Mysuru is nurturing the city's software industry and growing at a steady pace." "The Government of Karnataka is ready to support Mysuru in every way possible. We plan to expand the international airport and build an experience centre to improve exposure to innovation and technology," Dr Ashwath Narayan said.

The time is apt for all companies and startups to set up a base in the emerging and growing cities of Karnataka. He added, "We must support these cities and facilitate India's transformation into an unstoppable economic powerhouse."

The Bherunda Foundation and ISAC have agreed with Karnataka Digital Economy Mission and VMware has entered into an agreement with KATS.

The Director of Information Technology and Biotechnology Department, Meena Nagaraj, District Collector, Bagadi Gautam, Additional Chief Secretary of State IT BT Department, EV Ramana Reddy, Vidhan Sabha member KT Srikanthegowda, scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and KDEM Chief B V Naidu were also present.