Global Voices in Natural Healing Gather in Ujire as International Yoga and Naturopathy Conference Opens

Ujire (Belthangady Taluk): With renewed attention on integrative healthcare systems and the role of preventive wellness, the Third International Yoga and Naturopathy Conference opened on Monday at the SDM College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences in Ujire, in Dakshina Kannada district. The five-day event has brought together researchers, practitioners, policy thinkers, and educators from India and abroad to deliberate on the future of holistic healing.

The conference was inaugurated by Dr. D Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala and President of the SDM Educational Society, under whose patronage SDM institutions have emerged as key players in promoting education in traditional systems of medicine. Dr. Heggade underscored the growing acceptance of naturopathy and yoga as complementary to modern medicine, especially in the context of preventive care.

“While contemporary medicine is indispensable, there is growing recognition that the human body possesses intrinsic mechanisms for healing—something that systems like naturopathy and Ayurveda have long emphasised,” Dr. Heggade said, addressing faculty, students and delegates.

The opening ceremony included the release of multiple scholarly publications including a Compendium of Different Diseases and a Dictionary of Naturopathy. These are aimed at bridging traditional knowledge with standardised practices for future practitioners.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. H R Nagendra, Chancellor of SVYASA University, a leading institution in yogic science education and research. Dr. Nagendra, a former scientist with NASA, is widely regarded for mainstreaming yoga within public health and policy frameworks.

“Despite tremendous progress in medicine, our assumptions about conquering all diseases have not materialised. We need to adopt a more integrated approach to health,” he said.

Member of Parliament from Mangalore, Brijesh Chowta, also attended the event and commended the SDM institutions for their pioneering work in naturopathy education in southern India. He released one of the new publications and emphasised the importance of scientific validation and cross-disciplinary collaboration.

Speaking on the academic direction of the field, Dr. N K Manjunath, Vice-Chancellor of SVYASA, observed that India’s traditional healing systems are gaining international traction, especially in light of increasing lifestyle diseases and the search for sustainable healthcare models. “Institutions like SDM, under the leadership of Dr. Heggade, have laid a strong foundation for modern naturopathy education,” he added.

Also present were Dr. Babu Joseph, Director of the National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune; Mr. Harshendra Kumar, Secretary of SDM Institutions; Dr. Satheeshchandra; and Dr. Prashanth Shetty, Principal of the host college.

Over the next four days, the conference will feature technical sessions, research presentations, and practitioner workshops focused on disease prevention, stress management, nutritional therapy, and the integration of traditional and modern treatment protocols. The event aims to strengthen global dialogue around holistic health systems and their role in contemporary public health.

India has seen a steady rise in interest in naturopathy and yoga, especially post-pandemic, with the AYUSH Ministry expanding support for research and infrastructure. Karnataka, with institutions like SDM and SVYASA, remains a leading hub in this space.