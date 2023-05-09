Goa Has Announced A Holiday For Karnataka Voter Registration Holders

The government in Goa has announced a holiday to provide the oppurtunity to those registered as voters in neighbouring Karnataka to vote. The opposition parties have criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) administration of Goa for declaring a holiday on Wednesday to allow individuals registered to vote in adjoining Karnataka. Goa's general administration department stated in a notification that private companies will also be able to take advantage of the paid holiday.



Ramrao Wagh, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, asserted that the BJP is determined to win the election in Karnataka by whatever means necessary. He added that the state government is currently on holiday, and the BJP's chief minister Pramod Sawant and other ministers are also camped out in Karnataka.



He continued that the corrupt BJP administration, known as the 40%, has been ousted by the people of Karnataka, thus the BJP is attempting to use all of its techniques to win the election. By gathering people from here, they might potentially conduct fraudulent voting.

Furthermore, it will be challenging to conduct business in Goa if it sets a precedent for every election, according to the Goa State Industries Association. The association was looking into legal options to contest the notification, it was further said.



The office of the Goa Chief Minister claimed that declaring paid holidays for elections in adjacent states was not unusual. When Goa went to the polls in 2022, it distributed copies of related notifications published in Maharashtra and Karnataka.