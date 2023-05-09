Goa Has Announced A Holiday For Karnataka Voter Registration Holders

Live
The government in Goa has announced a holiday to provide the oppurtunity to those registered as voters in neighbouring Karnataka to vote. The opposition parties have criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) administration of Goa for declaring a holiday on Wednesday to allow individuals registered to vote in adjoining Karnataka. Goa's general administration department stated in a notification that private companies will also be able to take advantage of the paid holiday.
Ramrao Wagh, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, asserted that the BJP is determined to win the election in Karnataka by whatever means necessary. He added that the state government is currently on holiday, and the BJP's chief minister Pramod Sawant and other ministers are also camped out in Karnataka.
Furthermore, it will be challenging to conduct business in Goa if it sets a precedent for every election, according to the Goa State Industries Association. The association was looking into legal options to contest the notification, it was further said.