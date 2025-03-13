Gold smuggling case should be properly investigated: Minister

Bengaluru: Let the actress Ranya Rao gold smuggling case be properly investigated. Only then will the truth of the case be known, said Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Development.

Responding to a media query regarding the allegation that an influential minister was involved in the Ranya Rao gold smuggling case, the minister said that the case should be properly investigated and then it will be known.

To a question about the BJP’s protest against guarantee committees, the guarantee schemes were implemented after the government was formed in 2023. Later, guarantee committees were formed at the district and taluk levels with a view to implementing the guarantee schemes in a proper manner. She said that the opposition’s struggle to abolish the committees now is meaningless.

‘The BJP has implemented our own schemes in other states. The Maharashtra government had funded our own Gruhalakshmi scheme in the name of Ladli Behena for two months before the elections. However, after winning the elections, this project was closed.’ Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar sarcastically said that this is the condition of BJP governments.

‘RSS workers are helping the ministers of the Maharashtra government. The government there is paying them salaries’. The minister complained that they are blaming them and pointing the finger at us.