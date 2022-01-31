Hijab issue: Gone too far, do not disturb other students, says MLA

Udupi: "If you can't come to college without hijab, do not come, we have made our decision, till government announces a comprehensive policy over uniforms in the educational institutions things will continue" MLA Raghupathy Bhat has told the Muslim students.



A visibly disturbed Raghupathy Bhat has had a round of talk with the parents of the other students. They had raised objections that due to the "hijab issue" the school was not running properly and unnecessary disturbance was going on inside the school premises. 'Whatever disputes you people have, solve it outside the school premises and take a decision that is favourable to you" parents have told the Muslim girls, school management and the MLA.

Echoing the sentiments of hundreds of other students in the school Raghupathy Bhat delivered a tough message to the students who want to wear Hijab inside their classrooms.

A group of parents told Hans News Service that "we have suffered enough due to the frequent layoffs and online classes now that the government has decided to open the schools we do not need any more disturbance in the academics from whatever quarters and whatever reason" Our students are disturbed seeing unwanted crowds in the school compound, media glare and community people having arguments and fringe group activists trying to influence students, they said.