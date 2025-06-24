Good News for Devotees: Krishnarajendra Kalyana Mantapa in Tirumala Ready for Use: Minister Ramalinga Reddy

Tirumala: In a major step towards enhancing facilities for Karnataka devotees visiting Tirumala, the newly constructed “Sri Krishnarajendra Wodeyar Block” Kalyana Mantapa at the Karnataka Choultry (Mysore Complex) was inaugurated by Karnataka's Minister for Transport and Muzrai, Ramalinga Reddy.

The Kalyana Mantapa, equipped with modern amenities and a seating capacity of 500, includes 13 rooms and is now open for hosting auspicious events such as weddings, naming ceremonies, and other cultural and family functions. This new facility will cater specifically to devotees from Karnataka.

Speaking at the event, Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced that the VIP block comprising 36 well-furnished rooms, a Kalyani (ceremonial pond), and a temple within the Karnataka Choultry premises will be inaugurated in September. Final touches are being completed, and the upcoming event is expected to see the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, among others.

The inauguration marks the fulfillment of a long-standing demand by devotees, and reflects the Karnataka Government’s commitment to the welfare and convenience of pilgrims.

Online booking facilities will soon be launched to enable devotees to reserve the venue with ease.

The event was attended by senior officials including Rajendra Kumar Kataria, IAS, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, and MV Venkatesh, Commissioner, Muzrai Department.





