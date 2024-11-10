Government Committed to Welfare of the Maratha Community: Minister H.C. Mahadevappa

Mangaluru: State Minister for Social Welfare, H.C. Mahadevappa, has expressed the government’s commitment to addressing the legitimate demands of the Maratha community within the constitutional and legal framework. Speaking at the inauguration of the 'Gaddige' Karavali Maratha Convention 2024 held on Sunday at Vidyagiri Alva's College Auditorium in Moodbidri, Mahadevappa assured that he would bring the community’s concerns to the Chief Minister's attention.

The minister emphasised the importance of representatives working beyond political motives to fulfil the spirit of the Constitution, stressing that education is a key pathway to economic stability. He noted that the government’s welfare schemes are a boon for economically weaker sections without political bias.

MLA Umanath Kotian, speaking at the event, described the convention as historic and reiterated the government’s willingness to consider the community’s demands. Dr. M. Mohan Alva, Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, who released the convention’s commemorative edition, noted that the Maratha community, representing 6.9% of Karnataka’s population, has made significant contributions to society through hard work and integrity.

H. Rajesh Prasad, General Secretary from Jammu and Kashmir and the convention’s president, highlighted the community’s longstanding challenges, emphasizing the need for greater educational focus to empower the Maratha people. Other notable attendees included former Minister K. Abhaychandra Jain and entrepreneur Shashidhar Shetty.

The convention honoured Padma Shri awardee Amai Mahalinga Naik for his contributions. Additional prominent figures in attendance included retired Agricultural Director Dr. B.G. Naik, Shobhavathi M.T., President of Karnataka Maratha Sangha, and N. Vishwanath Naik, President of Dakshina Kannada Maratha Social Service Association.

The convention featured discussions on issues such as Maratha traditions and culture, preserving the Maratha language, and the challenges and opportunities facing the community, led by speakers like Dr. M. Mohan Alva, advocate N.S. Manjunath, and physical education teacher Rathi Prabhakar Naik. (