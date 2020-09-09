Government doctors in Karnataka threaten stir from Sept 15

Bengaluru: The government doctors in Karnataka have threatened to go on strike from September 15 if their demand for salaries on par with the Central Government Health Scheme scale were not met.



"There is disparity in our pay scale compared to the doctors in the Medical Education Department. We want that we should get pay equal to the doctors in the MED or on par with the Central Government Health Scheme scale," Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association president Dr G A Srinivas said.. He also said the association had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Health Minister B Sriramulu, adding they asked us to keep these demands on hold for sometime in view of COVID-19 pandemic. According to Dr Srinivas, there are over 4,000 doctors associated with the KGMOA. The KGMOA is also upset that many government hospitals do not have adequate facilities.

The doctors' strike comes at a time Karnataka's Covid-19 tally crossed the 4 lakh mark, Bengaluru continues to be the ground zero of the pandemic with the city's touching nearly 1.45 lakh mark.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had hiked the salaries of more than 500 doctors working in the state on a contract basis. The salaries of doctors were hiked to Rs 60,000 per month as against their previous pay of Rs 45,000 per month.

The decision to hike the salaries of doctors working on a contract basis was taken after the medicos had written to the state government that would strike work if their jobs are not regularised. Even though around 30% of the posts for medical doctors were vacant in the state, the government is yet to regularise the contract doctors.

Earlier, the KGMOA had threatened not to treat any patients, including the Covid-infected, if the government failed to meet their demands. However, following an assurance from Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to look into their demands, the medical staffers withdrew their strike. Members of the KGMOA had also launched a protest against the suicide of Dr Nagendra -- the Taluk Health Officer from Nanjangud -- due to work pressure. They had later called off their strike.

