Governor calls citizens to discharge duties with responsibility

Mysuru: State governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Monday felt that "India can be great and country of excellence only when all the citizens discharge their duties understanding his or her responsibility".

The Governor was addressing the gathering during the 17th convocation ceremony of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), here on Monday. He said KSOU deserves an applause for providing higher education to all at all the places".

The students can achieve only when they tread on the path laid down by their parents and guidance of their teacher. The students also should work for the cause of society and bring respect both for the parents and society.

The Governor also congratulated entrepreneur Anand Sankeshwar, Dr A V S Murthy and E S Chakravarthy who were conferred honoris causa for their yeoman contributions to the society.

In all 8,338 candidates received various degrees. It included 5,066 women and 3272 men. Besides, 31 PhD degrees were presented followed by 48 gold medals and 38 cash prizes.