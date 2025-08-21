Govt accused of curtailing Janmashtami festivities in coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Vedavyas Kamath on Tuesday accused the Congress government in Karnataka of curtailing Hindu religious festivities in Dakshina Kannada under the pretext of law and order.

Speaking in the Assembly, Kamath alleged that police action during Janmashtami celebrations in Mangaluru had dampened public enthusiasm for the festival. According to him, cultural programmes such as fancy dress competitions, Bharatanatyam performances, and music shows were abruptly halted after police confiscated sound systems at 6 p.m. citing noise restrictions. “For the first time, devotees were left disappointed during Janmashtami,” he said, adding that cases had been filed against organisers and sound system providers.

Kamath pointed out that although similar rules existed under the previous BJP government, they were never enforced in a way that disrupted traditional festivities.

He also criticised police instructions asking organisers to delay breaking earthen pots — a popular “Mosaru Kudike” ritual — until the following day.

Warning of repercussions during the upcoming festive season, which includes Ganesh Chaturthi, Navaratri, and the tiger dance processions unique to the region, Kamath urged the government to exercise caution.

“Dakshina Kannada is known for its religious fervour. If people feel that their cultural expressions are being stifled, the government will have to take responsibility for the consequences,” he said.

The coastal district, with its strong traditions of temple rituals, Yakshagana, and community celebrations, is considered politically sensitive, with both BJP and Congress seeking to assert influence through cultural and religious events.