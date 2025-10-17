Govt adopts Tamil Nadu model, tactical move to avoid direct confrontation

Bengaluru: The Siddaramaiah-led government has decided to follow the Tamil Nadu model by enforcing a rule that requires prior approval for all organizations before conducting any event on public property. Interestingly, the order does not explicitly mention the RSS; instead, it refers broadly to “private organizations” — a tactical move aimed at avoiding direct confrontation while achieving the same objective. According to senior officials, the cabinet based this policy on an earlier 2013 BJP-era order, modifying it to ensure all private and religious groups, regardless of ideology, must seek police permission before conducting activities in government-owned or funded premises.

If implemented, the rule would effectively prevent RSS and similar organizations from holding shakhas, parades, or training sessions in public spaces without authorization. Schools, government colleges, and grant-in-aid institutions will no longer be allowed to host private ideological or religious gatherings without prior clearance.

Forest minister Eshwar Khandre supports Kharge

Backing Kharge, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said that unauthorized gatherings often lead to communal disturbances. “Some people are taking Priyank’s statement lightly. But his point exposes the true nature of those who misuse public spaces for divisive purposes. Such activities must be curbed through legal means,” Khandre said. He added that the cabinet’s decision was essential to maintaining law and order and preventing communal tension in sensitive areas. “Unauthorized events in government premises could trigger unrest, and the government cannot allow that,” he remarked.

New law on the way

The government is likely to formalize this decision by introducing a legal amendment soon. According to official sources, earlier circulars issued during the BJP regime will be consolidated and restructured into a new framework that mandates prior authorization for any private group activity on public land.

Once the rules come into effect, no private or religious organization will be allowed to conduct meetings, drills, or parades on government premises without explicit permission. The Siddaramaiah cabinet’s move is being viewed as a strategic step — politically sensitive but legally framed to ensure ideological neutrality in public institutions while addressing Priyank Kharge’s long-standing demand.