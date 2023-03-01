Govt employees to go on indefinite strike

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Government Employees' Association, employees to go on an indefinite strike from March 1, demanding a government order on the 7th Pay Commission and cancellation of the new pension scheme.

The Government employees have called for a protest on Wednesday, demanding the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, and this will affect government departments and schools and colleges as well.

For the past few months, government employees have been protesting demanding the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission and cancellation of NPS. Now they have decided to carry out this protest intensively on Wednesday. But they have already said that they will withdraw the protest only if the government implements the interim orders. If the government does not issue an order by Wednesday 6 lakh employees are likely to protest.

Government lecturers of government schools and colleges will join hands in this protest and have decided to stay away from work. In this background, there is a possibility of postponement of exams in schools and colleges. In addition, the staff in the government hostel has also decided to go absent. In addition to this, property registration, vehicle registration, vehicle license issuance will all be closed and there will be a disruption in government services to the public. Revenue department sub-register office, village accountant office will be closed, and hospitals will also be protested.

The Government Health Employees Union has decided not to work in the outpatient department of the hospital. Apart from OPD, only ICU, emergency services will be available. Only the most urgent services are available on Wednesday. At present there are more than 45,000 government medical personnel in the state. At the same time, the employees' union has decided to stop the OPD.

All the offices of Vidhana Soudha, all the offices of the ministry are likely to be closed. BBMP, Taluk Office, District Collector's Office, Gram Panchayat, Government Schools, Government Hospital, Primary Health Centre, Municipality, Government Hostels, Taluk Office, District Office Health Department, Revenue Departments will not have services.

Implementation after receipt of interim report: CM

The interim report of the 7th Pay Commission will be sought and implemented for which the money has been earmarked in the state budget, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He told reporters on Tuesday that the government has accepted the demand of the government employees to revise their pay after seeking the interim report. The commission will be instructed immediately to submit its interim report and the government is ready to implement it.The CM said instructions are given to DG &IGP to strengthen City Armed Reserve police