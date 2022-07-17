Govt nod for expansion of Hebbal flyover after Railways rejection to allow underpass construction

Bengaluru: Following the Union Ministry of Railways' refusal to allow construction of an underpass at Hebbal flyover, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has given the green signal for the expansion of the four-lane flyover to ease traffic congestion.

With the underpass proposal being rejected by the railways, the only solution to solve the traffic problem is to expand the four-lane flyover to 10-lane. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that the Chief Minister has given an in-principle approval to this and tenders will be invited soon.

Hebbal flyover, a major link to the capital, usually has heavy traffic. The temporary remedial measures taken by the traffic police and BBMP officials have not yielded the expected results.

A grade level crossing road (across the Hebbala - Baiyappanahalli railway line) was planned to be constructed below the flyover. Railway officials who inspected the site claimed that it was difficult to reopen the level crossing which was closed a decade ago. He said that instead of grade level crossing road, BBMP advised to focus on constructing underpass. Underpass construction faced many challenges. If an underpass is constructed, a separate road would have to be constructed to facilitate locals reaching their homes in the neighbourhood. Land acquisition required for this is another problem. Thus, he opined that overpass expansion is better than underpass construction.

The traffic police had discussed with Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and Ministry of Railways officials many times before to allow vehicular traffic on the level crossing route in order to reduce the traffic pressure on the flyover.

"A comprehensive study was conducted on the traffic system of the Hebbal flyover section and we realized that there is a problem in the road dividing the KR Puram loop and the main carriageway. If the vehicles coming from Nagawara side are allowed to go towards the airport, the traffic problem will become more serious. A senior police officer said that sometimes the vehicles are lined up for kilometres together.

The six-lane road narrows to almost a two-lane road with a service road. If the road below the flyover (abandoned after the inauguration of the flyover) can be reopened, the vehicular movement of the KR Puram route (going towards Bengaluru city) can be accommodated. This will reduce the traffic congestion on the flyover. He opined that if the vehicles coming from KR Puram side are left on the service road below the flyover, they can take a free left turn towards Hebbal.

Tender for expansion of Hebbal flyover connecting airport in April: CM Bommai improve mass transit The Hebbal - Banasawadi railway line passing under the flyover is not congested like other railway lines. Apart from freight and special trains, only more than 20 trains ply on this route, railway officials say.

If the vehicular traffic of 10 lanes is merged into two lanes at Hebbal flyover, the problem will become more serious. Therefore, the move to increase vehicle traffic on the flyover is only a temporary solution. Permanent remedial measures should be considered. Experts suggest that the mass transport system should be improved.