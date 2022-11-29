Govt- owned enterprises will be upgraded: Bommai

Mysuru: Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai assured that government enterprises including MyLAC ( Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited ) will be upgraded to ensure market expansion and to enhance competitiveness.

Speaking after inaugurating platinum jubilee celebration of MyLAC here on Monday he said that the enterprises established by the erstwhile king Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar have survived the challenge of globalisation only because they maintained their standards. He said that it is the government's responsibility to raise them.

It is because of the solid foundation that have laid to achieve in all fields including the state information technology and biotechnology sector. Owing to foresight of the king paper, paint, soap, iron, steel and other goods made available to people. He established industries, factories and dams with foresight beyond the requirements of the time.

He said Mysore State laid the foundation for agriculture, industry, education and economy of the state. This is why the old part of Mysore is rich. He said Krishna Raja Sagara reservoir has filled up after 88 years. It was my privilege to offer Bagina to it. The project to provide water to central Karnataka was implemented 120 years ago. Statues of the royal family are being installed there and the dedication will be held in a few days,' he said. The CM added "When I was the irrigation minister, 300 cusecs of water was leaking from the 75-year-old gates of the KRS dam. The gates have been repaired and there is no need to replace them for another 50 years,' he said.

Addressing the gathering, Rajmata Pramoda Devi Wodeyar said that ' MyLAC paints and products are being still used to beautify the palace. The factory should grow well. Earn more profit and achieve self-sufficiency. Let it bring more revenue to the government', she said. There is a practice of sealing the rooms of the palace including the files. Mylac seals being used everywhere. It is special that the factory is celebrating its 75th anniversary on the occasion of 75 Independence Day celebrations.

Addressing the gathering MyLAC president R. Raghu said, that MyLAC an industry established by Nalvadi, supplies the indelible ink used in elections to more than 12 countries including India. He said that behind the success of democracy is the contribution of the factory. The factory did not incur any loss so far and should be modernised to expand. He said that the traditional industries of Mysore have a touch of tradition and technical experts should be appointed along with assistance for upgradation.

Water Resources Minister Govinda Karajola, , MLAs L. Nagendra, S.A. Ramadas, C.S. Niranjan Kumar, Chairman Karnataka Zoo Authority Shivakumar, Chairman Karnataka Exhibition Authority Mirle Srinivasa Gowda, CADA President Nijagunaraju, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. Rupa, District Collector Dr. KV Rajendra, ZP CEO BR Poornima, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Corporation Commissioner Laxmikanthreddy, Mailyak Managing Director G. Kumaraswamy, C. Harakumar were present.