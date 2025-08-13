Govt withdraws compulsory leave imposed on IPS officer

Bengaluru: The government on Monday appointed senior IPS officer K Ramachandra Rao as the DGP for Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, withdrawing the compulsory leave imposed on him following the arrest of his stepdaughter and actress Ranya Rao in connection with a gold smuggling case.

Prior to this new role, he served as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation. “The order of compulsory leave with respect to Dr K Ramachandra Rao, IPS (KN 1993) is hereby withdrawn and the officer is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement in the upgraded vacant post,” a government order said.

The post of Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement is declared equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Special Units & Economic offences, Bengaluru under Rule 12 of IPS (Pay) Rules 2016 as included in Schedule Il of the said rule, it said. Rao was sent on compulsory leave in March.