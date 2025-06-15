Graduate farmer turns barren land into thriving orchard

Chitradurga: In an inspiring tale of determination and sustainable agriculture, leaving behind a busy city life, Bharath Anjanappa — a triple graduate and former stock analyst, marketing manager, and journalist — regularly travelled from Bengaluru to his ancestral village in Chikkerahalli, Molakalmuru taluk of Chitradurga district, to breathe life into six acres of barren land. Over three years, he transformed the dry plot into a thriving agroforestry model, combining fruit orchards and timber plantations. His efforts are now set to yield an income of Rs8–9 lakh in the very first harvest year.

Driven by a long-term vision for sustainable income and environmental restoration, Bharath began planting fruit and timber saplings on his dry, underutilized land three years ago. Today, his orchard includes over 4,000 saplings, comprising 450 fig (anjeer), 600 guava, 960 mahogany, 70 jamun, 250 lemon, 200 mousambi, 70 coconut, 200 custard apple (sitaphal), and 1,000 sandalwood trees.

“I was told farming was a mistake,” said Bharath. “Many relatives discouraged me, saying there’s no profit, water is scarce, and I’d fail. But I took it as a challenge.”

Despite lacking large-scale support, Bharath undertook the entire effort largely on his own, with limited financial assistance from a few friends. His mother, he says, remained his constant motivation throughout. “She always encouraged me to do the right thing — to grow trees, to stay connected to the land.”

Bharath’s farm practices are rooted in organic and sustainable methods. He prepared compost pits on-site, significantly cutting down costs. He avoids chemical inputs, instead using neem cake, fish emulsion, and natural compost for healthy growth and soil enrichment.

With guava and custard apple already bearing fruit, Bharath estimates his orchard will generate Rs8–9 lakh this year. “Even if some years bring lower fruit yield, my timber and long-term crops will ensure continuous income,” he said.

To manage water efficiently, he installed a drip irrigation system across all six acres, with assistance from the Agriculture Department. Thoughtful sapling spacing and a scientific layout have allowed a single borewell to meet the entire orchard’s water needs.

However, Bharath’s journey has not been without roadblocks. A critical retaining wall to prevent soil erosion from a nearby stream has been pending approval for over five years. “I’ve approached the village panchayat, taluk office, MLA, MP, even the Chief Minister through Janata Darshan. Still, there’s been no action. Just red tape and excuses,” he said.

Bharath criticized the gap between government schemes and ground-level implementation. “There are plenty of schemes for farmers, but they rarely reach us on time. Fertilizer support listed in Phani records hasn’t materialized either.”

Despite the setbacks, Bharath remains committed to his vision. “Farming is not just about crops. It’s about resilience, sustainability, and self-reliance. This journey has made me stronger.”

His model has drawn praise from the Horticulture Department. K.A. Sudhakar, Assistant Director of Horticulture, said, “Such integrated horticulture and timber cultivation is rare in this region.

Bharath’s initiative stands as an example for self-reliant, environmentally conscious farming. His model is replicable and highly encouraging for young farmers.”

With continued dedication and community awareness, Bharath’s green mission is poised to become a symbol of modern, sustainable agriculture in Karnataka.