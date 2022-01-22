‘Grama One’ programme launch on Jan 26

Bengaluru: The ambitious 'Grama One' programme that seeks to provide services of various departments at the doors of the citizens in rural areas of 12 districts would be a reality from the Republic Day.



Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a virtual meeting to review the preparations for the launch of the programme. It would be implemented in 12 districts of the State from January 26. About 3000 'Grama One' service centres would be opened for the purpose.

Bommai said for now it would be launched in 12 districts and it would cover all the districts in the coming days. He instructed the officials to ensure that services of prominent departments should be made easily available for people in rural areas. It would be launched in Bidar, Koppal, Ballari, Belagavi, Haveri, Vijayapura, Davangere, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi and Kodagu districts on January 26.

About 100 services related to Revenue, Food, Health, labour departments would be available through 'Grama One' service centres. They would be provided with uninterrupted power and internet connectivity, the officials said.