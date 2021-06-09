Greenwood High student raises Rs 3 lakh for Covid patients

Bengaluru: To help in the treatment of Covid-19 patients and ensure oxygen supply, Greenwood High student and founder of Ration Square, Anvi Mittal and her friends recently mobilized over Rs 3 lakh through contribution within a few days. The funds were raised from Greenwood High students'



parents, friends and well-wishers. Ration Square, which has 30 members, is a student-run initiative that helps people in need.

The students shortlisted an NGO, Mercy Mission, to undertake purchase and distribution of Covid medicines to patients undergoing treatment at HBS Hospital in Shivajinagar. Apart from procuring oxygen, Mercy Mission utilized the funds to expand its network of ambulances to transport patients to its hospital from any part of the city. Mercy Mission campaign is an emergency response team formed by Project Smile and other NGOs in Bengaluru to provide support to the public from all corners of the city in the present second wave of Covid.

Speaking about the initiative, Mittal said: "Ration Square was successful last year in raising more than Rs. 5,00,000 and distributing ration amongst the migrant labourers and daily wage workers during the pandemic. A major portion of the funds came from Greenwood High and its parent community. The second surge of Covid required an immediate response from Ration Square and that's why we raised funds this time too for this 100% not-for-profit campaign. We have disclosed the use of proceeds in a transparency report that has been sent to all contributors."