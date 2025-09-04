Group demands state reconsider choice of Dasara inaugural guest

Mangaluru: The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) has objected to the Karnataka government’s decision to invite writer Bhanu Mushtaq as the chief guest for the inauguration of the Mysuru Dasara celebrations. The group submitted a memorandum through Dakshina Kannada Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju K, urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to withdraw the invitation.

The Samiti argued that Mysuru Dasara is not just a cultural festival but also a deeply religious and traditional event marking the worship of Goddess Chamundeshwari during Navaratri. It said the chief guest should be someone who respects idol worship and the local deity.

The HJS claimed Mushtaq had previously stated she did not believe in Goddess Bhuvaneshwari and had expressed views supporting the Muslim community during the Datta Peetha controversy.

Inviting her, it said, disregards Hindu sentiments.

The Samiti suggested that the government should have considered figures like noted Kannada writer Dr S.L. Bhyrappa, a Padma Bhushan awardee recognised for his literary and philosophical contributions. Ignoring such personalities, it said, was an insult to Karnataka’s cultural heritage.

The memorandum was signed by HJS leaders, including Upendra Acharya, Chetana Upadhye, Rajesh Acharya, and members from allied Hindu organisations. The group demanded the immediate withdrawal of Mushtaq’s invitation and urged the government to invite a respected elder to preserve the sanctity of Dasara.