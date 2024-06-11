Group Wields Swords in Public Area Police Disrupt Unlawful Gathering

Mangaluru: In a decisive move to ensure public safety, Bantwal Rural Police conducted a raid on Sunday evening in Badagabellur following reports of a group of men intimidating locals with swords. The swift action by authorities has led to the registration of a case under the Arms Act, in response towards such public disturbances.

The suspects, reported as Bhojaraj, Rakshit, Rakshak, Vinod, and Vivek were allegedly causing fear among the local population by brandishing swords. Their actions prompted immediate concern, leading residents to alert the police about the dangerous situation unfolding in their area.

Upon receiving the complaint, a police team led by the PSI promptly arrived at the scene. The suspects on the other hand, managed to flee as soon as they noticed the approaching police vehicle. Despite their escape, the police continued their investigation at the scene.

During the inspection of a parked auto rickshaw nearby, the police discovered swords, further corroborating the reports from the locals. The recovery of these weapons provided substantial evidence to support the allegations against the suspects.

A case has been registered against the suspects under the Arms Act at the Bantwal Rural Police Station. The police raid and subsequent registration of the case have been positively received by the community, who expressed relief at the swift intervention.