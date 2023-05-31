Gruha Lakshmi scheme: Mother-in-law female head of family, daughter-in-law not eligible says Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar

Bengaluru: The ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme proposed by the Karnataka Government has sparked confusion and debates regarding the identification of the female head of a household in joint families.

The Congress party, in its election manifesto, had promised to provide the monthly grant to the female head of the family under this scheme. However, the lack of clarity in the manifesto has given rise to uncertainties about who would precisely qualify as the female head.

Addressing the concerns, Laxmi Hebbalkar, the Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development, shed light on the government’s stance. Hebbalkar provided clarification on the matter, citing Indian tradition, where the mother-in-law assumes the role of the female head of the household.

Consequently, under the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme, the grant would be allocated to the mother-in-law. Hebbalkar also emphasized that the mother-in-law has the option to share the funds with the daughter-in-law if she desires to do so.

However, this clarification has not entirely alleviated concerns among women, who argue that the government should extend the grant to all females in the household. Some individuals highlight that this approach could potentially create discord within families, especially in joint family setups where defining a single female head is complex.

Critics argue that the implementation of the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme could lead to friction and even the disintegration of joint families. Concerns are mounting about the potential for conflicts among women residing together and the unintended consequences that may arise from designating a single female head.

As the government faces mounting pressure to address these concerns, it remains to be seen whether revisions or amendments will be made to the scheme’s eligibility criteria.