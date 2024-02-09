Guarantee schemes to eliminate disparity, says CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that 98% of applications received during Janaspandana which was organised on 27th of November were disposed of and different issues of the public were resolved.

Speaking on the occasion of the second state level Janaspandana programme organised in front of Vidhana Soudha. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that we wish to take the government to the people. Therefore 108 Janaspandana programmes were held by district in charge ministers. Janaspandana is conducted at taluk and district levels to resolve people’s problems, if not resolved, people can bring their grievances to the state-level Janaspandana. The CM clarified that the Government is committed to resolve all lawful issues and grievances. If the problems cannot be resolved, endorsement with appropriate reason will be issued to the applicant. The CM said that he has directed the officials to dispose of the applications received in Janaspandana within three months. Clear instructions have been given to the officials to resolve the issues of the people. This programme is organised with the intention to activate the administration to resolve the problems of the public.

The pro-people programmes of the Government should directly reach the beneficiaries. We have implemented all the guarantee schemes within 8 months of our inception. BJP had commented that guarantee schemes cannot be implemented and Karnataka will be financially bankrupt. They also commented that these schemes will be stopped later after implementing them initially. But people should not heed to such allegations, the CM said.

Guarantee schemes are pro people programmes which aim to eliminate the inequality. We believe in the constitution and walk on the path of Basavadi Sharanas. Fraternity and equality should be developed in the society and peace and harmony should prevail in the society.

Some leaders of the state are commenting that these schemes will be implemented initially and later stopped. But, These schemes are poor people’s programmes and people should not heed such rumours he said.

CM Siddaramaiah instructs to dispose applications within one month

Around 11 thousand applications have been received in Janaspandana on Thursday. 20 thousand people have taken part. Concerned DCs will dispose of applications in a time-bound manner. District in-charge Secretaries have been instructed to resolve applications pertaining to their districts.

About 98% applications received in the first Janaspandana programme have been disposed of. Officials are instructed to dispose of applications in the same manner this time too. If disposal of applications happens in the lower level, people will not come to Bengaluru to resolve their problems. The responsibility lies on DCs and CEOs and SPs the CM instructed. Administration must not be inactive. I will direct the officers regarding the same. I will ask them to resolve matters at their level. The CM instructed DCs and CEOs and District- in- Charge Secretaries to dispose of the applications within one month. Applications will be reviewed by the officers.

People arrived from faraway places the previous night. As people started gathering early in the morning, the application registration process began ahead of the schedule at 8.30 am. Realising the arrival of people at the Revenue Department Counter more than expected, organisers opened another counter for applicants for the Revenue Department and made seating arrangements.

Police security was led by Bengaluru Central DCP Shekhar and a total of 936 personnel were deployed. 8 ACP, 23 Inspector, 58 Sub-Inspector, 205 Police Constable, 142 WPC, 500 Home Guards were deployed

at the venue.