‘Guest’ steals foreign currency at star hotels

Bengaluru: The High Grounds police have arrested a man who posed as a guest at prestigious hotels in the city and stole money during conferences and workshops. The accused has been identified as Chintakindi Srinivasulu (57) from Andhra Pradesh. According to Bengaluru Central Division DCP Akshay Hake Machindra, Srinivasulu attended a private company’s annual meeting at Shangri-La Hotel on June 23, pretending to be an invitee. He stole foreign currency from a guest’s bag and fled.

“A case was registered at High Grounds Police Station based on a complaint from the hotel’s representative.

A similar case was reported in the Sadashivanagar police limits as well,” said DCP Akshay Hake Machindra.

The accused reportedly tracked high-profile international conferences and workshops through newspapers and media reports.

“He used to disguise himself as an invited guest, gain entry and steal money when guests left their bags unattended. He targeted foreign currency believing it would fetch him high value,” the DCP added.

“Based on CCTV footage from the hotel and other evidence, we arrested the accused.

We have recovered 270 US dollars, 2,900 Taiwan dollars, 200 Australian dollars, and 10,000 Laotian kip from him,” DCP Machindra confirmed.