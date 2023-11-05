Gundu Rao berates MLA

Bengaluru: District incharge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has issued a rebuttal to the statement made by the MLA of Mangaluru South Constituency, Vedavyas Kamath, stating that the MLA was resorting to undue attributions of corruption in the sand mining. Dinesh Gundu Rao said

The problem of sand in Dakshina Kannada district was not created by the Congress government; it was created by the BJP government, of which Kamath is the MLA.

“You had your own ``double engine'' government for the last 4 years. The MLAs, ministers, and MPs belonged to the BJP. You have not been able to solve the sand mining problem in your term. You lie a hundred times in front of people, and you have the ability to pretend it's the truth. When you got the power, you did not do anything of foresight except grab it. It is a shame that the BJP MLA was suddenly raking up this issue.

“During your own government, the state's taluk hospitals were neglected. The BJP government had completely failed in the management of dialysis centres. But after our government came to power in the state, a new tender has been called for the supply and maintenance of new dialysis machines to district and taluk hospitals”. Rao stated.

He said despite your allegation of political revenge, our Congress government will make sincere efforts to solve the sand problem in Dakshina Kannada district.