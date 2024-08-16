Gundu Rao calls for advancing development in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao marked Independence Day on Thursday by raising the national flag in the city. In his speech, he outlined various state government initiatives that have positively impacted residents of the district.

Minister Gundu Rao pointed out that 5.06 lakh households in Dakshina Kannada are benefiting from the Griha Jyoti Yojana, with the state government covering the subsidy costs of Rs. 369.87 crore. Additionally, he mentioned that the government has been providing free electricity to 1.35 lakh agricultural units in the district, with financial assistance amounting to Rs. 325.18 crore for 2023-24 and Rs. 161.53 crore up to June 2024.

Under the Yuvanidhi scheme, aimed at financially supporting educated unemployed youth, 3,153 young individuals in the district have received aid—3,028 graduates and 125 diploma holders—with a total distribution of Rs. 1.58 crore. Furthermore, the Shakti Yojana, which allows women to travel freely across Karnataka, has benefitted 5.19 crore women in the district, with a total travel cost of Rs. 170.79 crore covered by the state.

Highlighting rural development efforts, Minister Gundu Rao noted that 531 projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission have been completed in the district, with 169 more in progress. The minister also mentioned that milk producers receive a Rs. 5 incentive per liter, leading to a daily production of 2.15 lakh liters and a monthly incentive payout of Rs. 323 lakh.

The health sector has seen significant investments, including Rs. 19 crore allocated for improving taluk hospitals and primary health centers. The Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka Yojana has benefited 88,730 individuals in the district during 2023-24, with Rs. 113.88 crore disbursed. New health infrastructure projects at Wenlock Hospital include a surgical block, a 35-bed dialysis unit, a geriatric ward, and a cath lab, with a 50-bed critical care block sanctioned at a cost of Rs. 53 crore.

Minister Gundu Rao urged citizens to honour the sacrifices of those who fought for India’s independence. He encouraged the youth to embrace the values of these national heroes, stressing the importance of patriotism and commitment to making India a thriving and dynamic nation.