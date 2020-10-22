Guru Sweet Mart Mysorepak keeps taste buds tickling

Mysuru: Mysuru is synonymous with mouth-watering Mysorepak of Guru Sweet Mart, served by fourth generation of the inventor of the sweet. Thanks to Dasara, their business which had dropped to 10 percent post lockdown in June, has picked to 50-60 percent now.

Speaking to The Hans India, Nataraj S, great grandson of Kaakasura Madappa, who invented Mysorepak said, "Before the lockdown restrictions were lifted in June, the business had dipped to 10 percent. But it showly picked up to 30 percent. Now with Dasara, the business has picked to 50-60 percent," he said.

He added, "generally during normal days we have at least 300 customers per day. And during 10-day Dasara, especially last three days, the business almost doubles and we have more than 600 customers per day every year and 40 percent of them are from other parts of the country and world. But this time we have over 150 customers per day, most of them are either Mysureans or domestic tourists from Karnataka," Mr Nataraj said. Narrating the history of Mysorepak, Mr Nataraj said, "My great grandfather Kaakasura Madappa who served as cook at Mysuru Palace prepared a special dish as per the order by the then Maharaja his highness Sri Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

Mesmerised by the taste, the Maharaja named it Mysurupak. Our great grandfather even introduced the taste of Mysurupak to general public by starting a sweet mart, Desikendra sweet stall on Ashoka road which was the then jumbo savari procession route. The shop was shifted to Sayyaji Rao road more than 60 years ago, after it became the jumbo savari procession route. After that, Madappa's son Basavanna continued selling Mysorepak. Later while Basavanna had two daughters Mahadevamma and Chinnamma, his sons-in-law, Sangaraju and Puttananjappa continued the tradition. Now currently, three children of Sangaraju including me, my brothers Shivanand and Kuar are continuing the tradition. Fifth generation in the family, our children (Nararaj's sons Sunil, Shreyas, Kumar's son, Suhas, Shivanand's sons, Sumeg, Sambram) too who are studying have shown interest in taking forward the family tradition. They assist us during their free time," Mr Nataraj, said.

Mysorepak, of Guru Sweet Mart, a humble shop at the corner of over 124-year-old heritage structure Devraja Market on Sayyaji Rao road, has not failed to tickle the taste buds of an ordinary man to film stars. It is always a must visit shop on check list of visitors. "Noted actors Dr Rajkumar, Rajnikanth, Shivaji Ganeshan and politicians like former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalitha (who was actress too) used to get Mysorepak parcelled whenever they were in Mysuru for shooting," Nataraj shared. Mr Nataraj said, "People need change, they need to

come out of houses as idle man's mind becomes devil's workshop. So Dasara festival, the illumination of city, and entertainment through Dasara cultural programmes has pulled people out of gloom and has lifted up their spirits. So people are slowly coming out with all precautions. Earlier we used to have customers from 8 am until 10.30 pm- 11pm, but now they come only after 11.30 am and they are back home by 9 pm," he said.