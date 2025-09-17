Guv returns bill reducing lake buffer zones

Bengaluru: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has returned to the government the Bill that reduces the size of buffer zones around lakes or tanks in the state, seeking clarification.

The Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, passed in both houses of the state legislature recently, proposes to reduce the buffer zones of lakes, based on the area of the water bodies.

Citing objections received by his office in connection with the Bill, the Governor has said it is necessary to get clarifications from the state government on the issues raised, and also to know whether this amendment really has an adverse effect or not.

“Hence, return the file to the state government to re-submit the file along with proper clarifications in this regard,” the Governor has said in a communication from his office to the government.