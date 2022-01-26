Hallikar bullock sold for Rs 7.68 lakh!

Mandya: A bullock in Palahalli in Sri Rangapatna taluk in Mandya district sold for a whopping Rs 7.68 lakh.

The bullock owned by Vinod of the village is of Hallikar breed. He bought it for Rs 4.5 lakh two years ago and has won 70 of 80 races it participated securing first, second and third prizes.

Vinod said that he took care of the bullock like his own son. The buyer is Manjunath of Tegur in Chickmagalur district.

Hallikar breed bullocks are famed for their hard work and fall in endangered species category. This rare breed can be seen in Mysuru, Mandya, Chickmagalur, Hassan and Tumakur districts.