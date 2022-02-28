Hampi By Night Would Be Restarted By Vijayanagara District Administration

The Hampi By Night event, which was put on hold for a few years owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, will be revived in the third week of March by the Vijayanagara district administration and a private enterprise. The programme will be relaunched by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in order to attract more tourists to the world heritage site.



The CM's relaunch programme was originally scheduled on March 1. Since the CM will not be accessible on the scheduled date, it has been rescheduled for the third week of March. Following the recently finished international conference on Indian Temple Architecture in Hampi, the district government held a trial run of the Hampi By Night event on the grounds of the Virupaksha temple, which attracted visitors from all across the world.

Vijayanagara Deputy Commissioner Anirudh Sravan P stated that as the CM would be busy with the state budget in the first week of March, the scheduled event has been postponed. People here want CM to restart the programme, thus the administration is waiting for his schedule.